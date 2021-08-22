 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,000

Fantastic view of the city while relaxing on the covered cantilevered, full length deck, or stay inside the great room and take in the views from this 1972 built home. Beautiful Saltillo brick floors, attractive wood beam ceilings, 2 fireplaces, built in cabinets in dining room, shaker cabinets, Corian counters in kitchen. Clerestory windows. Homeowner's suite has plantation shutters, walk in closet, and covered patio with desert scenery. Lovely small pond close to front door. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical centers, and the University of AZ, 15 minutes from to Interstate 10 from River Rd. No HOA. This lovely home in the Los Ranchos Perkins subdivision is ready for you to create your perfect haven.

