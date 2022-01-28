 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,000

Welcome to this 2019 Richmond American showstopper featuring split floorplan with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept main living combined with tastefully appointed kitchen including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and gas range. Formal dining area + flex room for office/den, tile in all common areas, and modern color palette throughout. Master suite dream with walk-in closet, an oversized shower featuring dual shower heads and upgraded finishes. Enjoy the view under the backyard covered patio or unwind in the hot tub/spa with no rear neighbors. 3 car garage gives plenty of room for all your needs, this home is truly move-in ready!

