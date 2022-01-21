IMMACULATE like-new 2019 home for the most demanding buyer. Private GATED community adjacent to Omni Tucson National GOLF Course. Premium CUL-DE-SAC lot. Split floorplan, Great room, spacious DEN/office + 3 bedrooms are great for entertaining family/friends. Countless UPGRADES, sparkling large-format tile in EVERY room, 9' ceilings, cordless 2'' blinds. Spacious kitchen island, QUARTZ counters, pull-out drawers, 42'' uppers, walk-in PANTRY, SS appliances, apron-front sink, industrial faucet. Owners' Suite w/dual sinks, luxurious shower & walk-in closet. Fully finished garage w/8' hi insulated door & PAVER driveway. TANKLESS hot water heater, water SOFTENER, 3-zone HVAC, upgraded insulation & more. Easy access to I-10, ''The Loop'' 131mi bike path, restaurants, shopping, schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,999
