 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in gated Hacienda at Williams Center, this home is immaculate, corner lot, located near shopping restaurants and bus line! Home shows pride of Ownership! Ceiling fans in all rooms, carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile throughout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, Master bath has dual vanity with walk in shower, hall bath is dual vanity as well! Filtered water system in kitchen, island with separate electricity, Granite countertops, pull out drawers and cutting board, a chef's dream! French doors lead out to covered back patio with large yard, great for entertaining or that quiet night to relax, 3 fans on back patio will keep you comfortable! You will love this home! New roof, garage has storage cabinets that convey. Turn key ready!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News