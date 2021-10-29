 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Looking for your dream home? This is the one! Enter to discover an impressive interior featuring luxurious light fixtures, neutral palette, carpet in all the right places, & so much natural light. The perfectly sized den is great for an office. Stunning eat-in kitchen is fully equipped w/ample white cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, SS appliances, a large island w/breakfast bar, and a walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom includes a lavish ensuite w/dual sinks, soaking tub, and spacious walk-in closet. Have your morning coffee under the covered patio. A must-see dream home! Let's take a tour now!

