3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $455,000

Gorgeous, beautifully appointed Richmond American built in 2019 with many finish upgrades. Exquisite kitchen with custom granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, large functional island with undermount sink, gas range, tile backsplash, coffee station, large walk-in pantry. Tile throughout. 5 solatubes for natural lighting. Bonus Den/Office. Jack & Jill bath for 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Powder room. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, luxurious bathroom with double head shower, and dual vanities. Front and backyard professionally landscaped with lighting and drip system. Private backyard with no rear neighbors.

