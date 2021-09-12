 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000

  • Updated

Motivated Seller! Sought out Civano Community and Vail School District. The beautifully landscaped courtyard begins to set this home apart from anything else in the area. This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home has many upgrades to offer throughout. Solar Owned, corbel wood plank/coffered ceilings dark cherry hand-scraped hardwood floors in many of the common spaces. Low-E dual pane fully custom Anderson windows, and a new Daikin AC with heat pump. If you like movies, then you will enjoy the media room. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE, MAKE SURE IT IS ON YOUR LIST...

