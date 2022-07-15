3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000

OPEN HOUSE Sat. July 16th; 11am-2pm. Beautiful Mountain Vail home on a corner lot. This 2223sqft. boasts 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms and a den. The large living room has 12ft.double sliding door that leads out to the fully landscaped backyard with extended paver patio and turf area. The stunning white kitchen featuring; stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, honeycomb tile backsplash, island with bar seating, modern pendant lighting and large pantry. The Plank tile is in all the right places. The primary bedroom has a full ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. This house has a 2.5 car garage that would be perfect for a home gym, workshop, or room for your toys! This house has it all!