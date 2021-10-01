 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $470,000

Better than new construction! Seller will counter or accept offers between $470,000 - $485,000. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom + den home boasts of all the upgrades you would imagine and is ready just for you! The spacious living area opens to gourmet kitchen equipped with all stainless ( gas stove top, wall mounted oven and microwave and refrigerator). Home also includes tankless water heater, water softener and reverse osmosis system, Gorgeous ceramic tile throughout with the exception of the plush neutral carpet in the bedrooms. French doors at den, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops in both bathrooms with many more upgrades. Close to I-10, shopping and schools. Schedule a showing today!

