3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Classic mid-Century Ranch in Historic Broadmoor with oodles of updates! NEW: HVAC, concrete floors + custom tile, enlarged/renovated kitchen w/ concrete counters, sink, GE Stove, Bosch dishwasher, faucet and cabinets refaced. On-demand water heater, new gas lines from city hook-up to stove/dryer, new electrical in kitchen, laundry and renovated hall bath. New 200 Amp panel + 220V *RV outlet. New mini-split in master, new block wall & 10 x 15' shed, new landscaping + sprinkler/drip. Two new driveways - one for an RV + 3 new metal gates. *OWNED SOLAR* system! Bike to UA, walk to the shops/restaurants/grocery at Broadway Village and stroll the Treat Ave walkway. This home qualifies for historic tax reduction! Don't wait, this will fly.

