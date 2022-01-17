 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Breathtaking 360 Mountain Views of all 5 Mountain Ranges from this Hilltop Home. City Views are also offered as a Bonus! Take a step back in time in this Unique & charming home on 7.93 acres. Home Features Stunning Rustic Wood Beams and natural flooring (Stone, Saltillo). Carpet in 1 BR & Living Room. Sparkling pool in Large fenced yard. 2 Large Storage rooms & 2 Workshops all with Electric. Private Location Convenient to I-10 & Downtown. Horses Allowed! Bonus Room, 2nd bath & Seller would prefer to sell 2705 & 2715 Silverbell together (almost 12 acres w/2 homes), But not required. Seller is related to Listing agent.

