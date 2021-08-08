 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Welcome home to this lovely Tanque Verde Valley horse property on a cul-de-sac. This sprawling property has loads of character with room for all your toys and livestock. This 3 bed 2 bath home offers an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, with ample space for living and entertaining friends and family. The Arizona room has been recently converted into a large guest suite. Additional storage shed in backyard to convey with property. With so much to offer these east side homes like this only come around once in a blue moon.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News