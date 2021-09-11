This beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home is located in the historic El Montevideo neighborhood near Reid Park, shopping, restaurants, the U of A and much more. With an open floor plan that offers a well lit open eat-in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. This space is well complimented with a large dining room and oversized great room with a cozy fireplace. The large covered patio with custom outdoor BBQ and bar is a perfect private area to entertain family & friends. The entire estate is surrounded by a decorated masonry stucco wall with an electric gated entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Hundreds to be hired for a new Tucson-area Amazon site, purchased for $7.1 million. Find out where the facility will be.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A "major brand" is considering a move to downtown Tucson and a well-known TV food show has its eye on the Old Pueblo.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Real fears exist that the two big lakes on the drying Colorado River could fall so low that no water could be taken from them, Arizona water director Tom Buschatzke recently told a private conference, reports say.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
Authorities are looking for the person who shot a mountain lion in the chest in Tucson. The mountain lion later had to be euthanized.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After 33 years, Mostly Books is the second-largest independent bookstore in Tucson with an inventory of 100,000 books.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.