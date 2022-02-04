Step Inside and you will not be disappointed! This impeccably maintained Mattamy home is situated in the highly desirable community of Saguaro Trails. This popular Agave split bedroom floorplan features many upgrades that have been well thought-out to capture functionality and design at it's finest. Gourmet kitchen boasts a large island w/ pendant lighting, 36'' gas cooktop w/ wall mount hood, smart combo wall oven w/ microwave and elegant crown molding on the gorgeous white shaker cabinets. The extended flex room offers you many options... game room, home office, workout space, play room, you choose! 8 ft. upgraded doors throughout and ceiling fans in every room. Enjoy the convenience of having access to the laundry room from your owner's suite walk-in closet. Huge 3-car garage has 8 ft.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
- Updated
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
- Updated
"We gave the authority to the people'' on elections, said House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican. "And I'm not going to go back and kick them in the teeth.'' He also said the bill's demand that hand counts replace machine counts is worse than any potential problem. Bowers said it's his job to say "no" even when others are intimidated.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This spring, driverless TuSimple semi trucks will hit the road, hauling Union Pacific freight between Tucson and Phoenix.
- Updated
Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday in a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred in the morning of Jan. 14.
- Updated
Rents at a west-side apartment complex are going up 77 percent. Tenants elsewhere in Tucson are afraid they may be next.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.
- Updated
The UA expects to hit a season-high in attendance when Arizona hosts Oregon in a rematch of last month's overtime thriller.
- Updated
Tucson is known for its Sonoran dogs. Their cradle is south of 22nd Street, where Benny Galaz started BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs. Here are 26 places to get Sonoran dogs in the south side of Tucson.