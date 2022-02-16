Darling turn of the century home in Armory Park, with attached guest quarters! Live, work, play downtown, and host your guests or airbnb the GQ, home office, or longterm rental! (Current tenant mo-to-mo, pays $575.) Main house is beautifully remodeled, with new HVAC in 2021. Be a part of the neighborhood from your sweet front porch. Floorplan is versatile, property boasts 3 full baths, hardwood floors, fireplace, huge kitch/dining/LR greatroom , and the GQ has its own entrance, and it's own deck, up an exterior back staircase. (Do not disturb tenant without accepted offer!) Charming and loaded with character, this is a rare find. Just blocks to all that Congress and downtown offers, and an easy commute to UA/Banner, anywhere!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
