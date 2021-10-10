Beautiful gated Sabino Springs NE Tucson at the base of the Catalina Mountains. This quiet community is home of Arizona National Golf Club. Wonderful Recreation Center with exercise facilities, community room, pool and spa within walking distance. This single story home boasts a totally open floor plan, SS appliances, and a PebbleTec heated pool. New pool pump and pool heater 2019. New roof completed September 2021. Listing agent and seller are related
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $479,900
