3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $480,000

Quaint, classic mid-century home in convenient central location! Gorgeous tongue and groove beamed ceiling, with upgraded wood laminate flooring and fireplace. Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2200+ square foot corner lot backing against a private alleyway with a large office/den area. No HOA! Freshly painted interior. Spacious and open backyard with multiple outdoor living spaces to entertain, and a large pool! The property also features a detached, roughly 600 square foot air conditioned living space, with a full bathroom. The opportunities are endless. Come see for yourself!

