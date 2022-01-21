Better than NEW! Immaculate 3Br/2Ba 2-story home with 2car tandem garage w/ epoxy floors can park 3 vehicles! Flex room in 1st floor is perfect for the work-from-home lifestyle! Bright & open floor plan w/ neutral modern tones, black fixtures, stylish lighting, lots of kitchen cabinets, beautiful quartz counters, SS appliances, kitchen island w/ sink, large walk-in pantry, and glass sliding doors that open to fully finished backyard w/ extended covered patio, pavers, artificial turf & play set. Window shutters & ceiling fans throughout. 2nd floor features large bonus loft area w/ endless options for use. Custom paint in 2 bedrooms and dual vanities in guest bath. Oversized master suite features split vanities, glass shower enclosure, large walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000
