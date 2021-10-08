 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000

Don't miss the rare opportunity to own this nearly-new LENNAR NextGen single level home in East Tucson! This beautifully upgraded Home & Suite sits on the most expensive lot in the neighborhood! When you walk into the back yard you'll see why... mountain views all day, night lights every evening, soothing and breathtaking sunsets, and sunrises! Plush outdoor living expands your livable & entertaining space. Loads up upgrades inside: Hunter lighted ceiling fans throughout. Main kitchen boasts extra tall Maple Truffle Cabinets, pull outs in lower cabs. Beautiful Granite Slab counters in Main & Suite kitchens. Upgraded ceramic tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Storage in Laundry room. Suite's laundry closet operates as an office or easily converts back to laundry space.

