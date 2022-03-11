Located in a popular NW quite neighborhood, this beautiful home offers breathtaking views of the sunset. This home offers a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, including a 2nd master or In-Law Suite with a full bath! 3 full baths, and a 4th room den/office with double doors for privacy. Open, airy great room/dining room area and a L kitchen with large island, 42'' grey color cabinets, stainless kitchen appliances with gas range and custom tile backsplash. Large laundry room with cabinetry for storage. Master bath has double sinks, upgraded tile surround and double shower heads. Large custom built-in media center/bookshelf. Custom backyard design/landscaping including pergola, extended paver patio area, built-in bbq, exterior stucco block wall, exterior paint 2020, water fountain, back yard
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000
