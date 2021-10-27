Exquisite 3 bed/2 bath, seamlessly remodeled in mid-2020, located in the historic Blenman Elm neighborhood, near the UofA and Downtown. Upon entering you will be greeted by a spacious open living room with warm wood-look tile throughout the home. Get ready to cook in your gourmet kitchen equipped with a gas stove, matching hood, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful white quartz counters. The attached breakfast bar & nook are perfect for entertaining. The Master bedroom's vast size will surely impress along with a walk-in closet and ensuite den that can be used for a home office, nursery, or gym. The master bathroom has double sinks, spacious shower w/rain head, and designer tile accents. The large lot is perfect for entertaining with plenty of room to build a pool and other amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,000
