3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,000

Range pricing: Seller will accept or counter offers between $489,000 and $510,000. Endless possibilities for this Casas Adobes area property! Great neighborhood of beautiful homes on large lots with Catalina Mt. views. Private .84-acre, corner lot, backs to wash with manicured desert landscaping and mature trees. Finished garage! Crystal clear pool with large pool deck and adobe block wall for added privacy. Sunset views from screen porch out back. Fresh paint and new carpet. New light fixtures. Spacious kitchen with pull out drawers. Large living room with beehive fireplace. Appliances and washer/dryer included. Lots of storage in and out. Room for RV, guest house, parking structure, all your toys and hobbies! Move-in ready with opportunities for your upgrades and equity growth.

