3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $490,000

Stunning 3BR home with detached Guest Casita & gorgeous views, located in the heart of the Rincon Valley! A beautifully landscaped front courtyard w/fountain will greet you. The open kitchen has an amazing gas cooking area, granite counters plus a pantry. Master suite features a luxurious bathroom with an oversized Jacuzzi tub plus high end shower, granite counters and a chandelier for fun! Custom window treatments and tile floors, Kiva fireplace, large back patio with outdoor fire circle & more! This house is the PERFECT SIZE and is loaded with upgrades both inside and out.

