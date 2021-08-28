This immaculately cared for custom built Oro Valley home sits on about a third of an acre on a quiet cul-de-sac street. It is close to all the amenities Oro Valley offers: Aquatic Center, Community Center, Library, Parks, Bike Trail, and so much more. This custom home was designed with no wasted space. Enter the front door and you are greeted with a slider that gives you a view of the lush and private backyard. There are no backyard neighbors so a tranquil backyard oasis has been created. Kitchen opens up to the Living Room where you will find a gas fireplace and plenty of space for all your furniture. It is a split bedroom floor-plan with generous sized rooms. The open concept, high ceilings, large windows create an inviting, welcome home feeling. Make your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
The driver lost control and struck several objects, before hitting a power pole and being ejected on Tucson's north side, police said.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.