3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

THIS IS IT!! AMAZING VIEWS, CORNER LOT WITH POOL ON A CULDESAC & 3 CAR GARAGE. Fantastic opportunity to own this beautiful, well cared for home. Discover a captivating interior w/vaulted ceilings, lovely tile floors, warm palette, and ceiling fans. Stunning eat-in kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. Private den w/built in cabinets and custom barn door! The large main bedroom features a cool two-toned palette, access to the patio, and a pristine bathroom with dual sinks. Host fun gatherings in the large backyard that has a shimmering pool, covered paver patio w/an extended paver patio, grass landscape, and unobstructed view of the mountains, sunsets, desert and endless blue skies! Make an offer now. Call today!!

