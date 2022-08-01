 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,500

Beautiful 3bdr/2.5ba home in Catalina Foothills!Gourmet kitchen w/copper sinks, family room w/fireplace, formal living room, formal dining room, media room, office and more!Stunning bedroom w/ensuite which offers soaking tub, walk-in shower w/dual head and more!Fabulous outdoor space w/multiple seating areas and mountain view.Minutes to La Encantada shopping center!PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr) tenants are given $200/mo. credit toward utilities. wifi included in rental rate. No cable but smart TV's. If tenant wants cable they can connect

