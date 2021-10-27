 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

Victorian treasure, waiting for your rehab and remodel! Own a piece of Tucson's history. Home was built in 1905 by the Amado family, then used by the TYMC as an antiques consignment shop. Could be ready to become a residence again, but with HC-3 zoning in case you too would like to use it for your business. Needs HVAC, among other reno project issues. Hardwood floors and lovely paned windows throughout, with a front porch and three upper balconies. this is a unique and one-of-a-kind home in downtown Tucson. Fixup, in that it will need basic systems upgrades.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News