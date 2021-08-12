Professional Photos to be uploaded on Saturday, August 14th. This beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home is located in the historic El Montevideo neighborhood near Reid Park, shopping, restaurants, the U of A and much more. With an open floor plan that offers a well lit open eat-in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. This space is well complimented with a large dining room and oversized great room with a cozy fireplace. The large covered patio with custom outdoor BBQ and bar is a perfect private area to entertain family & friends. The entire estate is surrounded by a decorated masonry stucco wall with an electric gated entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000
