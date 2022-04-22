3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

Fantastic opportunity to move right in to this Ocotillo floor plan that has it all! Gather around the spacious island in the Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and upgraded cabinets. Speaking of cabinets, there are cabinet upgrades throughout the home. The luxurious master suite has a super shower, dual vanities and more. Outside you will find artificial turf, pavers galore, built in barbecue, spa and a fire feature. Make this your new home today!