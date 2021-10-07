 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $507,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $507,000

Semi-Custom Santa Fe style home. .83-acre corner lot by TJ Bednar. Fabulous open Greatroom floor plan. 16 ft high rough sawn wood ceiling w/beams in the Greatroom. Beehive FP, lg plant shelf w/ aged metal, clere story windows. 3 BR split plan, plus media rm & office. Kitchen w/breakfast bar. Lg master suite w/ 2 executive height vanities accented w/ peeled poles, clere story windows, garden tub, huge shower & walk-in closet. Bkyd w/ oversized metal roofed patio, kiva FP w/ seating, pool & future outdoor kitchen area. Lot extends past wall. 2 car garage & detached heated / cooled 2+ car garage w/ 220. Stucco wall frames front courtyard & the bkyd. Features: ceiling fans, 3 metal screen doors, garden shed, soft water loop, rain gutters, sidewalks circle house, garage shelving & lg laundry rm

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News