3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $510,000

Historic Home with Casita in Dunbar Spring zoned R-3, add a casita a studio or..?Built in 1924 the main house has newly refinished wood floors. It has been repiped for water & sewer connections. New HVAC system just installed. A sweet Jack n Jill bathroom has new tub, new tile & new plumbing.The kitchen is ready for your style and look. The casita is perfect for family,studio,rental or an Airbnb. New HVAC, new roof,new water & sewer repiped. New hot water heaters on both houses as well.New landscaping has 17 new native plants and trees 3 new water basins with water reclamation providing greenery,habitat and biodiversity. Historic status available if owner occupied. Go Show this bit of history in one of Tucson's oldest neighborhoods estbalishedin 1877.

