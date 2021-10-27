 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $515,000

Historic charm meets modern convenience in this stunning West University home less than 2 miles from the U of A! Restored to enhance the historic vision. Freshly painted inside. Complete with high ceilings, Central A/C, original fir hardwood floors, period built-ins, claw-foot tub in large bath and upgraded secondary bath, large bedrooms (extra room can be converted to the 3rd Bedroom), updated kitchen with vintage style oven/stove! Did someone say, BASEMENT? Yes, 3 rooms wherein imagination is the only limitation. Meticulous care has gone into making this a comfortable, yet historical gem. Zoned H2 and a huge backyard with gate for access to the alleyway and off-street parking, as well as room to park inside the walls and still have room for a guest house or casita; limitless potentia

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News