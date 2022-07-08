 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $515,000

You absolutely won't want to miss this one! Previously the builders model home, this is a real show stopper with all the upgrades!!! This 3 bed, plus den home offers a gourmet kitchen with ample workspace for professional and amateur chefs alike. Stainless steel gas range, and fridge, granite countertops, modern backsplash and plenty of storage. The split floorplan offers a spacious primary bedroom off the main living space with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms and bathroom down the back hallway, and a bonus playroom/office/den. Enjoy entertaining in the backyard by the pool or under the covered patio. Energy Star lighting package throughout with wireless control switches. You will love calling this place home.

