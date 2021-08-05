Conveniently located in the Foothills Gated Community of River View Estates, this split bedroom plan sits on a private elevated view lot with a 2.5 car garage and is move-in ready today. Neutral tile floors, soaring ceilings, huge main closet and bath w/ dual vanities and separate garden tub and shower, ceiling fans, formal dining room, easily used as an office/den too. Soft arch accents and doors throughout. Kitchen features; a large island, breakfast bar, granite counters, a butlers cabinet area off kitchen for plenty versatility, a large pantry, & plenty of cabinets space too. Large greatroom opens to views of the mountains and french doors open onto a spacious covered flagstone extended patio area. Charming backyard landscaping highlights the foreground with wrap Mountain views!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $519,000
