Historic charm meets modern convenience in this stunning West University home less than 2 miles from the U of A! Restored to enhance the historic vision. Freshly painted inside. Complete with high ceilings, Central A/C, original fir hardwood floors, period built-ins, claw-foot tub in large bath and upgraded secondary bath, large bedrooms (extra room can be converted to the 3rd Bedroom), updated kitchen with vintage style oven/stove! Did someone say, BASEMENT? Yes, 3 rooms wherein imagination is the only limitation. Meticulous care has gone into making this a comfortable, yet historical gem. Zoned H2 and a huge backyard with gate for access to the alleyway and off-street parking, as well as room to park inside the walls and still have room for a guest house or casita; limitless potentia
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $520,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.
- Updated
Tariffs and COVID-19 were cited as factors in the decision to close a pecan processing plant in Sahuarita, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
- Updated
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When a bar isn't just a bar and other tales from Tucson's upcoming Sonoran Restaurant Week.