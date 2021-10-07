 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $524,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $524,900

Dazzling 3br/2 1/2 ba w/Bonus Room located in the Mountain Corridor! Gorgeous Poured and Scored Concrete Floors, Large Kitchen w/Island, Contemporary Fixtures and Touches Throughout, Wood Burning Ledger Stone Fireplace, Bedroom Flooring is Durable Laminate, Ba's have Bowl Sinks. Bonus Room has 1/2 Bath w/Metal Barn Door, and Many Possible uses: Guest Room, Office, or Exercise Room....New Spilt Heating/Cooling! Sparkling Pool and Hot Tub that Seats Six! Rear Yard is Beautifully Landscaped w/Incredible Attention to Detail, Relaxing Covered Patio Surrounded by Vines/Greenery, Covered Space for RV. Roof Is Recoated, Corrugated Metal Fence Encloses Entire Property, Truly a Property that you Will Love to Call Home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News