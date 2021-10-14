 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Located in the desired Flecha Cadia Estates, and resting on over an acre, is this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Quiet, private and surrounded by a forest of trees. Fantastic mountain views! Features spacious great room with natural light and exposed beams, formal dining area, and kitchen with fireplace. Good size bedrooms each with large walk-in closets. Master suite boasts a separate vanity area and built-in shelves/drawers in master closet. Enjoy the extra large Arizona room with storage and the backyard retreat with sparkling pool, fountain and gazebo, perfect for entertaining. Great location, Come Take A View!! Home is being sold ''AS-IS''.

