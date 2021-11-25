 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

  • Updated

Gorgeous home perched up in the Catalina Foothills, in the desirable Sunrise Presidio Village Community . Beautiful views in all directions. Home was previously a rental property, and is priced right for someone primed to fully customize it to their tastes. Very spacious 3 Bed and 2 Bath home, sizeable step down living room with central fire place. Master bed is a double sized room, with 2 separate closets.Property being sold AS-IS. Roof recently recoated in 9/2021.Conveniently close to shopping and dining at River/Craycroft, as well as being a short distance to TMC and the medical community around Grant/Craycroft area.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News