3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Welcome Home! Fabulous three bedroom, two bath updated masonry Spanish style ranch home is located on a premium lot on a cul-de-sac within the community of the Foothills Clusters. Lush backyard oasis with stunning, mature, unique trees/vegetation, an inviting pool, flagstone walkways, covered cabana and mountain views ... just what peace-seeking desert dwellers dream of! And if you are looking for stunning views of Tucson's city night lights, these are hard to beat! Additional attributes: concrete flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, abundant natural light, two car garage, water harvesting, and so much more! Located near schools, hiking, dining, shopping, entertainment and all things Tucson! Come see for yourself!! :)

