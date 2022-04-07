3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

If mountain views are what you are looking for we have the house for you! MOUNTAIN VIEWS OUT EVERY DOOR AND WINDOW! Come and experience the peace and tranquility of this property! 3 bedroom + an office with Mountain views! Large living room and a family room with wood burning fireplace. Situated on 1.43 acres this home offers a 3 car garage with a bonus room that is heated and cooled and has it's own private entrance to the front and french doors to the view in the back. Perfect for an in law suite, casita, or workshop. AND there is a second workshop also heated and cooled. Entire downstairs is newer tile, 2 bedrooms upstairs have new carpet and all remaining carpet is freshly cleaned. Trane AC unit replaced in 2015, Water heater replaced in 2018. Hurry and make this Tucson gem yours!