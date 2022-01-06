 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Meticulously maintained, classic mid-century double brick ranch style home in historic and desirable Broadmoor neighborhood. Truly a delight to live in this home where natural light abounds, open living concept, gorgeous handmade beehive wood burning fireplace and wood beams and ceilings throughout. The spacious and bright kitchen offers floor to ceiling cabinets with built-ins and a fully functioning vintage gas stove. Two primary suites with gorgeous vintage tile bathrooms, additional guest bedroom and guest bathroom with skylight and gorgeous vintage tile and glass, separate artist's studio or home office with Saltillo tile & built-in shelves. Flexible dining room space with large energy efficient windows to the yard, and original vintage encaustic tile.

