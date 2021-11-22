 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

This beautiful contemporary corner lot home is located at desired Foothills gated community River View Estates. Well maintained 3bed/2bath features spacious great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings.. Mountain views from your living area. The Kitchen features a large island with sitting, coffee station, granite countertops ,Large pantry and breakfast nook. Formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. Extra large master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub/walk in shower, large his&hers walk in closets. Private backyard with mountain views. Close to shopping malls, Grocery stores, parks and Uof A.

