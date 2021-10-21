 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Fab location, neighborhood & property! Rancho Alamo, 15 home cul-de-sac community, in Old Ft Lowell Historic zone is a Tucson sweet spot. Tidy, unassuming exterior quietly keeps its treasure. Enter in to: soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, wood floors & breathtaking oasis yard views. Circular central hub features: spacious living rm with gas log fireplace + ample, granite kitchen clad in Kraftmaid cabinetry & dining area all overlooking backyard. Retreat-like master suite where you'll forget anything else exists! Split bdrms. Secondary ones accommodate queen size beds with space for more. Hall bath offers natural diffuse light, deep tub & lots of storage. Covered patio. Xeriscaped desert yard. Large pool with lagoon area, rock waterfall & huge spa too. Your Tucson Paradise awaits!

