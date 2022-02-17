 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $535,000

Welcome to this beautiful Casas Adobes gem located in the highly desirable Sahara Palms. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath single story on almost an acre of surrounding desertscape. High, open beamed ceilings define the spacious family room which greets you as you walk through the front door. The Arizona room, now an art studio, just off of the FR, opens to a stunning pool area in back. Selling AS IS to allow for your own personal touches. Stainless appliances adorn the kitchen which opens to a cozy living room complete with bookshelves for a readers delight. This Gorgeous backyard it a great place to entertain to bring family and friend together on those hot summers days! Enjoy the beautiful views right from your own desert oasis!

