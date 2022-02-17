 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $535,000

Charming freestanding burnt adobe brick townhouse in desirable Colonia Verde neighborhood. This spacious home has been beautifully updated and impeccably maintained providing a home in pristine move in condition. Natural Travertine tile floors adorn the main areas. Kitchen features an enormous island, granite counters, plentiful easy close cabinets and stainless appliances, including a French door refrigerator & vent hood. Open floor plan features a Great Room with soaring beamed ceilings, natural light flooding through clerestory windows & a cozy focal point fireplace. Enjoy mountain views from the dining room, breakfast nook & primary bedroom. Three paver patios to enjoy the Tucson outdoor lifestyle. Guest bedroom with private patio that leads to one of two heated pools in the community!

