3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $535,000

Exceptional home situated on premier corner lot in coveted La Paloma/Vista Serena! This remarkable home boasts a highly desirable floor plan as master quarters are located on the bottom floor! Features include soaring vaulted ceilings, exquisite slate/red wood/travertine flooring, wood stairway banister, gas fireplace with slate trim, canned lighting, custom cabinets/countertops, spacious walk-in closets, dual vanities in master bath, travertine walk in shower, downstairs guest half bathroom built in bar, laundry room, and premier stainless steel appliances! Exterior features tile roofing, side gated entryway, front and back patios, built in flagstone/brick pavers, established fruit trees/vegetation with irrigation, (see more)...

