3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $539,000

New custom hm located in the heart of the city in Barrio Santa Rosa historic district minutes from downtown eateries, 5 points market, art galleries, & major arteries. Privacy throughout w/rolling electronic security gate & walls surrounding entire property. Oversized 1 car garage + addl parking. This special hm offers efficiency plus quality in bldg & finishing products. Block built w/synthetic smooth stucco paint on exterior. Polished concrete floors throughout. An abundance of dbl wood hung windows & French Doors plus high ceilings keep spaces open & light filled. Lrg ctr island ktchn w/42'' white solid wood cabinetry & sleek granite counters. Gorgeous mstr suite w/floor to ceiling marble, dual sinks & lrg walk-in shower w/dual heads. Fabulous floor plan wraps arounnd central courtyar

