3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $539,000

Attention to detail shows in this GORGEOUS mid-century modernized home! Set back from the street atop a 1-acre lot, it is constructed of San Luis burnt adobe. From the front entry, new floor to ceiling windows capture mountain views and sunsets. The open design allows lots of natural light & the sunken fireplace catches your eye. The kitchen is completely remodeled with cabinets handmade by a local craftsman, granite countertops, and SS appliances. The center island adds storage and seating options. Dining and family room off the kitchen open onto the fully fenced yard, with faux-grass seating area and raised flower beds. The primary suite is spacious with light flooding in from the sliding doors. The large en suite boasts custom vanities, a double shower, new fixtures, and linen storage.

