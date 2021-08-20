Gorgeous, brand-new custom construction on 1-acre lot, buffered from close neighbors. Beautiful views of the Catalinas and the Tucson Mountains, seconds from Downtown, central and I-10. The west side is the best kept secret of Tucson. Build-to-suit or pick from builder provided floor plans! High ceilings and spacious living with lots of extras and options from this high-end custom home builder with impeccable integrity. Everyone wants new construction!Please see the Documents Tab for additional floor plans, pricing, inclusions and options.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $539,691
