 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $54,700

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $54,700

Huge 3 bedroom 2 bath newly upgraded doublewide home with fireplace! Found in a Active 55+ resort property.. Enjoy the beautiful affordable homes in this community; Clubhouse: Features 2 pools, library, billardroom, weight room, craft center, putting greens, pickleball and many more activities .Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Lot rent $583.50

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News